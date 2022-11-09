Le coccinelle - Sceneggiata Transessuale

Not Available

What could be more different than a christening and a group of aging transsexuals performing a session of Tombola Scostumata (calling bingo numbers accompanied by bawdy Neapolitan mottos) where they talk and sing about sex with men, the lives of male prostitutes and the daily battle against hypocritical people who consider themselves normal? For Tonino, Gennaro, Giacinto and Genny there is no difference. They are Le Coccinelle (the Ladybugs), who sing modern Neapolitan songs in drag. Their lives are divided between working as prostitutes on the streets of Naples, and performing, strangely enough, at family celebrations like baptisms, first communions and weddings. Neapolitan director Emanuela Pirelli reveals the lives of the femminielli, their passions and problems. They carry on an ancient yet modern art; an art that is worlds away from drag queen performances, but has provided the inspiration for them.