Le coeur de Madame Sabali

The film is centered on the strange, beautiful and emotional story of Jeannette Sabali. When her boyfriend Bruno stops making love with her, Jeannette begins an affair with a young co-worker (Francis LaHaye). Alas, it turns out that her heart problems are physical as well as metaphorical. When Jeannette inherits the heart of a deceased Malian woman, she’s befriended by her donor’s teenaged son (Youssef Camara), who’s convinced that she’s the reincarnation of his late mother. It turns out that he might just be on to something.