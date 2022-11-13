Le Coeur et les yeux

Not Available

While cleaning her gloves which she was to wear at a ball, Cecilia meets with an accident and becomes blind. Her slim resources are soon exhausted, and being unable to work, the poor girl is soon brought to distress. Led by her little sister, she is forced to beg. Young Doctor Humbert, noticing the young girl one day, becomes interested, and persuades her to go to his offices, where he operates upon her, and in time the girl recovers her sight. Meantime, the young doctor has fallen in love with his pretty patient, but feels it is a rather delicate matter to declare his affection for the girl, under the circumstances, and cannot gain sufficient courage to do so. At the same time Cecelia acknowledges to herself a love for the doctor which she dare not hope even may be returned. All seems very hopeless when, upon leaving the room one day, Dr. Humbert, thinking himself unobserved, out of the ardor of his love, throws a kiss to the girl of his choice. Cecilia, however, has been watching ...