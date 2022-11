Not Available

Émilien, a young figurative painter, is welcomed by a very great collector who is getting ready to shift to Hong Kong. In the middle of a jumble of boxes, they discuss painting. The collector reveals his huge and amazing collection of old masters. Rubens, Titian, Velázquez, Vermeer, Rembrandt, they're all there. Émilien ends up understanding that the owner of these many unknown masterpieces doesn't only collect paintings, he also collects artists.