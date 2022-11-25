Not Available

“The film, which was made between May and September 1967, includes texts written by the artist and cut-outs of photographs and people from his everyday life (a bunch of flowers, a picture of his daughter, magazine clippings of images by René Magritte). Broodthaers had initially intended to project the film onto a screen printed with his poem inspired by La Fontaine, but he ultimately designed two screens of different sizes. One of the screens had his poem on it, and the other – in a black frame that brings to mind the television sets of the time –, contained excerpts from the fable. The camera moves through the text, sometimes reading from left to right, and sometimes the other way around. It is a work in which Broodthaers was able to merge film, written text (poetry) and typography in an unprecedented way.” Continues on: http://www.macba.cat/en/le-corbeau-et-le-renard-1569.