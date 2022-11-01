Le corps sublime

Not Available

Fiction-documentary about the short life of the photographer Francesca Woodman (1958-1981) who used to photograph herself, mostly naked in strange places, until she committed sucide. American photographer Francesca Woodman is best known for black-and-white pictures of herself and of female models, which still draws new fans. Many of her photographs show young women nude, blurred (due to movement and long exposure times), merging with their surroundings, or with their faces obscured. Years after her suicide at the age of 22, her photographic works became the subject of much attention, including many exhibitions and books.