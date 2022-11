Not Available

Based on the works of Francoise Sagan. In the small village of San Sebastian live Julio and Concha, who are going to get married. But one day, Julio discovers in a car accident not only a dead owner, but also a large amount of jewelry. He steals them, intending to sell and open his own business after the wedding. In the meantime, in order to cover his tracks, he rents a room with the Frenchwoman Marie, who is notorious in the village