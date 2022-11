Not Available

Shaul (Uri Pepper), the film’s protagonist, a solitary divorced man, tries to overcome his difficult emotional state. He goes to see his father Shimon (Moni Moshonov) in Haifa and confronts him, blaming his father for all his current woes. Shimon and his partner Betty (Michaela Eshet), try to help Shaul with alternative methods, using stones with magical attributes and therapeutic oils. With their help, Shaul becomes much more optimistic…