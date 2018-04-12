2018

LE COWBOY

  • Drama
  • Western

April 12th, 2018

Highwayman Films

Once a rising star of the rodeo circuit, and a gifted horse trainer, young cowboy Brady is warned that his riding days are over, after a horse crushed his skull at a rodeo. Back home on the Pine Ridge Reservation, with little desire or alternatives for a different way of life, Brady’s sense of inadequacy mounts as he is unable to ride or rodeo – the essentials of being a cowboy. In an attempt to regain control of his own fate, Brady undertakes a search for new identity and what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.

Cast

Brady JandreauBrady Blackburn
Tim JandreauWayne Blackburn
Lilly JandreauLilly Blackburn
Cat CliffordCat Clifford
Terri Dawn PourierTerri Dawn Pourier
Lane ScottLane Scott

