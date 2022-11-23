Le décameron interdit

Not Available

The Decameron forbidden is a 1972 Italian comedy, directed by Carlo Infascelli. The film, which counts among the starring actors such as Orchidea De Santis, Gabriella Giorgelli, nut Crostarosa and Carlo De Carvalho, is inspired by Boccaccio's fourteenth-century novels. In particular, it is the film adaptation of that novel starring frà Pepin, a young native of Florence, which was discovered and arrested for his relationship with Mona Fawaz, a married woman. Thanks to the help of his friends painters, manages to escape..