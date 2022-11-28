Le dernier caravansérail (Odyssées)

Not Available

Le Dernier Caravanserail (Odyssées) is a series of stories, scraps of destinies, bits of the lives of men and women – of those "refugees", "illegals" and "migrants" who term themselves, with greater dignity, "travellers". This is a veritable ocean of time-battered odysseys, sometimes heroic, sometimes commonplace, and always dramatic. Initially a work for the theatre, Le Dernier Caravanserail (Odyssées) is now a film. A whole new artistic adventure using the cinema to bring even greater depth to the virtually inexhaustible original material, and intended above all to keep the promise made to those whose stories we are telling: to give them a hearing.