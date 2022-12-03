Le dernier jour

Not Available

Since the death of their parents, while they were still teenagers, Jéremie and Maxime live alone together in an old manor at the edge of the sea. It's the sole remaining link with their family roots. Over the years, Jéremie, taking on the role of big brother and father, has continually looked after Maxime, who is still affected by the accident. Like wounded galloping horses, they have to face their destiny and confront death in order to recover their identity and be at peace with themselves.