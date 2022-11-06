Le destin de Juliette

Not Available

In a simple story engagingly and carefully unveiled before one's eyes, director and co-writer Aline Issermann focuses on Juliette (Laure Duthilleul), a young woman who has grown up on a farm that is now under economic siege. In order to save her farm and her family, Juliette is forced into a marriage of convenience with Marcel (Richard Bohringer), a morose and laconic railway worker whom she does not even know. Now that her own life is permanently changed, her sacrifice does not ultimately help her family and with that sorrow added to her lonely existence, she is trapped into remaining married because of social pressures and soon enough, the birth of a child. There must surely be a way out for her at some point, but when and how that will happen seems completely up to fate alone.