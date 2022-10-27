1966

Le Deuxième Souffle

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

October 31st, 1966

Studio

Les Production Mantaigne

With his customary restraint and ruthless attention to detail, director Jean-Pierre Melville follows the parallel tracks of French underworld criminal Gu (the inimitable Lino Ventura), escaped from prison and roped into one last robbery, and the suave inspector, Blot (Paul Meurisse), relentlessly seeking him. The implosive Le deuxième souffle captures the pathos, loneliness, and excitement of a life in the shadows with methodical suspense and harrowing authenticity, and contains one of the most thrilling heist sequences Melville ever shot.

Cast

Lino VenturaGustave 'Gu' Minda
Paul MeurisseCommissaire Blot
Christine FabrégaSimone - dite 'Manouche'
Raymond PellegrinPaul Ricci
Marcel BozzuffiJo Ricci
Denis ManuelAntoine Ripa

