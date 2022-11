Not Available

Paul was in love of haughty one actress, Gilberte Boulanger. Numbed with admiration, every evening, in the armchair 47, he(it) attends the representations of his(its) beautiful. But a series of quiproquos throws(casts) him(it) in the arms of the own girl of the comedienne, Spitz. Fine fly, Gilberte will know how to put out(switch off) the flame which Paul feeds for her and to revive the one that he has to maintain for Spitz...