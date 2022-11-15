Le Filmeur

Not Available

Michelangelo Buffa: it is very difficult to put him in a category, he calls himself Filmeur, a lover of cinema at 360 °, an excellent connoisseur, director, author of some torrential works of love about cinema, absolute freedom and a total rejection of conventions. A key figure in the cultural landscape of Valle d'Aosta and a reference for the audiovisual sector. The film is a journey that Michelangelo travels along with the director, on several dimensions. Physicist, discovering new places where Buffa, undaunted, with the naturalness and joy of a child, brings his enthusiasm and love for cinema around the north of Italy. Old places that retraces with a bit of nostalgia, where his cinema is born and how a swollen river swells and begins to overflow into the heads of its actors / spectators.