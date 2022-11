Not Available

Idris lives with his mother in an antique house in Marrakech; Idris is the only son of his mother who cares for him a lot, especially after the death of the father. Idris usually does not dare to take any step without the approval of his mother, who is working hard to marry her son through the traditional method, after completing forty years as a celibate, the mother tries to find the right girl to be the wife of her spoiled son