Le fusible

M6

Paul, a 45-year-old businessman, is about to radically change his life ... He organized everything down to the smallest detail the lucrative sale of his website to a Russian company, his divorce and his departure on a paradise island with his mistress .... The sole confidant of his stratagem and his plans for the next day: his friend Michel, a naive and blundering computer genius who follows Paul like a beacon ... But on the eve of this fateful day , everything changes: a short circuit causes the oven to explode just when Paul is in the kitchen. He came out unscathed, but against all odds, completely lost his memory ...

