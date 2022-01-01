Not Available

Has France passed by its own Harvey Milk? April 21, 2010, Jean Le Bitoux, a major figure of homosexual activism in France, died after dedicating his entire life to the freedom of love beyond all genders. Le Gai Tapant takes us on the incredible journey of this erudite, funny and spirited fighter. Both a player and witness of many decades of struggle, Jean tells us his story of a man integral to the evolution of the gay movement in France. From his childhood in Bordeaux, to the creation of Gai Pied magazine, and including his support of the FHAR (Front Homosexuelle d'Action Révolutionnaire) and his involvement in Gay Pride, Jean recounts the private and public facets of his life and struggle, along with the history of French homosexuality through numerous archival documents.