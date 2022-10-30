Le Gaya Saddam

Not Available

The story is based on the Muslim divorce system. The 1500 years old Muslim religion has its own rules and regulation for its followers as mentioned in Shariyat. According to Muslim Shariyat if once divorced couple decides to marry each other again, the girl has to marry a third person at first. They must spend one night and the next morning the groom will give her a divorce. Only then can the former couple marry each other. Muslims take this ritual as punishment for divorcing their loving partners out of silly anger. But sometime they take disadvantage from this rule.