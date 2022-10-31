Le goût de la farine

Not Available

This documentary is about the Montagnais from Saint-Augustin et de La Romaine Indian reserve, in the region of the Côte-Nord in Quebec. Perrault approach those First Nations Citizens in order to discover that even if in our traditional occidental thinking and culture we consider ourselves superior to them, we still have a lot to learn from their traditions and ancestral way of living. Through a warm, human and respectful gaze, Perrault looks at the repercussions of European civilization's influence on Aboriginal culture, exploring the imagination and the codes of Native from Canada. The result, contradictory yet profound, was especially striking thanks to the sublime images captured by Gosselin within close relations with the Cinéma-Direct tradition in witch Perraut is one if not the greatest ambassador in the world.