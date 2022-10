Not Available

Le Gouffre is a 10-min 3D animated short film about two travelers who undertake the construction of a gigantic bridge in order to cross a gulf blocking their way. It was animated, directed and produced by Lightning Boy Studio, a small independent team of three animators living in Montreal, Canada. The project took more than two years of full-time work to complete and was mostly self-financed, getting access to outside funding only at the very end of the production.