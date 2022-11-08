Le goût du néant

Not Available

The Taste of Nothingness is a meditative exploration of the deliberate self-destruction of a seemingly normal teenager and his intimate friend. With his parents away, Julien has decided to commit suicide, with his friend Niels filming him. First seen naked in bed together, the handsome youths awaken, dress, and begin to methodically discard all of Julien's possessions and attachments. Demonstrating a casual ease with one another and their bodies, they wordlessly record both the mundane and unusual aspects of these last two days of life. The Taste of Nothingness is a challenging but rewarding experimental film that haunts the viewer long after it ends.