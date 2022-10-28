Le Grand Tout

Not Available

Niels is overjoyed when he hears about the black hole that will drastically reduce his prison sentence. He’s been chosen for his talents as a mechanic to take part in a special mission: escorting a band of eccentric scientists in a spaceship to a black hole that is fifty light years away from Earth. The deal seems more than correct to him as the mission will only take six weeks for them to see Earth again. There’s only one small annoying detail. Those six weeks in hyperspace represent some hundred years on Earth. And that is if everything will go as planned.