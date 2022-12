Not Available

“Le Guess Who?” is a celebration of global sounds and musical crossings. For four days, Le Guess Who? occupies Utrecht’s downtown area with over 200 shows designed to “electrify” theaters, churches, galleries and warehouses. With music, photography, films, visual arts and fairs, satellite events take place in cafes, hotels, restaurants, on the canal pier and in Neude square, as well as in the most hidden corners of the city.