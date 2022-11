Not Available

An unusual visit of the Parc Royal in Brussels. The guide in this fake documentary introduces you to the habits of the parc’s gay scene, taking his time, slowly making you discover the hundred details of the parc’s ‘social life’. An educational film where you learn all about the historical facts of the Parc Royal as well as a ‘sociological’ document, but most of all a humorous film around an amazing caracter: le guide du parc.