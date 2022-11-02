Not Available

Le Harem de Madame Osmane

  • Comedy
  • Drama

In Algiers in 1993, while the civil war is starting, Mrs Osmane's tenants have to endure her bad temper. Her husband left her and the fear to lose her respectability haunt her. The former member of the Resistance during the Independence War persists in controlling the slightest moves of the households rather than struggle against her own frustrations. Learning her daughter is in love, the possibility of finding herself alone will push her to the limit: The symbolical Mrs Osmane "harem" is about to collapse.

Cast

Carmen MauraMadama Osmane
Myriam AmaroucheneYasmine
Nadia KaciLa rouquine (red-haired girl)
Linda SlimaniSakina
BiyounaMeriem
Thamila Mesbah-DetrazTante Rabia

