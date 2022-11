Not Available

The lens of the camera captures the port of Le Havre during a chaotic way, a trip whose rhythm is given by the process of shooting, frame by frame. The film edited directly into the camera then takes the form of a travelling front, subject to a continuous jump-cut which imposes its frantic pace. Docks, quays, warehouses, cranes, tractors, container architecture and men at work, present and future ruins parade such fleeting impressions.