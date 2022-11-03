Le Italiane E l'amore

Not Available

A dozen sketches: (1) how it is not easy for parents to reveal the mystery of birth to their young children. (2) how the first kiss can be pleasant for teenagers and a worry to their parents. (3) how violent a male ego can be after a woman's rejection. (4) how double standards work in view of a woman's loss of virginity. (5) how modern psichology can influence a pregnant woman to deal with her dilemma. (6) how hiding her sexual past to the bridegroom does not succeed past their nuptial night. (7) how aspiring actresses have to pay a price for success. (8) how a matrimony can be a social hypocrisy by a cheating couple. (9) how a girl eager to marry discovers too late her husband's true nature. (10) how an emigrant's wife shall overcome her sexual need through music, and dancing. (11) how divorce can be a way to settle peacefully a union that no longer works. (12) how a man can overcome the shock of being married to a woman who was raped by some truck drivers