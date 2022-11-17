Le Jeu de l'oie du Professeur Poilibus

Not Available

René Schérer, who calls himself Professor Hairibus, is a philosopher, professor emeritus at Paris 8 University, and the author of numerous works about Husserlian phenomenology, childhood, Charles Fourrier and utopia. At any time, any opportunity, on paths climbed while talking, in the vegetable garden where ideas are ploughed as is the soil, in the seven-eleven where economy is sought and thought, at home, a haven of freedom, while washing up or peeling vegetables, while striding over Cevennes' crests where chestnuts and possibilities are found along the way, his philosophy is at work and play, in that it stimulates, provokes, shakes ideas and things.