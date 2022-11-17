Not Available

Le Jeu de l'oie du Professeur Poilibus

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    René Schérer, who calls himself Professor Hairibus, is a philosopher, professor emeritus at Paris 8 University, and the author of numerous works about Husserlian phenomenology, childhood, Charles Fourrier and utopia. At any time, any opportunity, on paths climbed while talking, in the vegetable garden where ideas are ploughed as is the soil, in the seven-eleven where economy is sought and thought, at home, a haven of freedom, while washing up or peeling vegetables, while striding over Cevennes' crests where chestnuts and possibilities are found along the way, his philosophy is at work and play, in that it stimulates, provokes, shakes ideas and things.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images