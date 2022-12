Not Available

When distance from people and things you love is no longer temporary, it becomes a long monotony. The world has been asleep for a long time. What was ordinary no longer exists. No memory of a smile, of a face, of the sound of another voice, of the sensation of being touched, of the smell of another person. All forgotten. What was desire is now fear. Days, months, years go by and they all look the same… Until the day after.