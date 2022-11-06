Le Jour Du Père

Not Available

When Music Producer Sistine Angelo discovers that his estranged father, accomplished Jazz pianist, Winston Jones has died before they were able to reconcile. He begins to struggle with his inner turmoil, that is only heighten when given a box left behind by his Dad for him that contains items & information that could help resolve his battle. Amongst the items are two tickets to Europe purchased by his father who had planned on taking him there on 'Father's Day' hoping it would of been the perfect place & time for them to mend their issues. Winston's love of art, especially the works of MICHELANGELO whom he named his only son after plays a major part in unraveling this mystery. Alone in every aspect, yet his ex-wife still offers support but the selfishness his dad wanted him to out grow never materialized. It is there in Paris and in the world famous Louvre museum that he finally understands on FATHER'S DAY - Sometimes the best gift, is often forgiveness.