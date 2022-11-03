Le laboratoire de l'angoisse

Not Available

All the researchers of the IMPS laboratory are males - with one exception : Mademoiselle Clara, Antoine, the cleaner, desperately yearns for. Night after night, when Clara is alone, going on with her experiments, the young man awkwardly manoeuvres with a view to declaring his flame. But the cold scientist remains unconcerned. In his trouble, Antoine regularly drops and breaks phials and other test tubes full of dangerous chemical products. He doesn't care when his skin gets into contact with acid. His heart burns too much for him to be able to feel the burning of his skin. And if he can't GIVE his hand to Clara will he really mind to... LOSE it ?