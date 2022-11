Not Available

Alain Crezé saw his entire herd go to slaughter because of a single case of mad cow. He wants to leave the farming profession. It is less a whim than a fed up: "before we fed people, today we enrich the food industry". He is 45 years old. Convert but to do what? The questions of work, of "know-how", of the desire to exercise a trade rather than occupying a job, of lifelong training, of acceptance of the rules of the system then arise.