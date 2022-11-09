Le lesbiche non esistono

Not Available

Starting with a provocative title, two young directors from Tuscany Laura Landi and Giovanna Selis set out to show how the lesbian community in Italy must still fight against homophobic taboos. What emerges, above all, is the widespread attitude which denies and ignores, sometimes excluding, the existence of the "L World", which is doomed to invisibility. It's no accident that one of the girls interviewed in the film declares, "Actually, it's like lesbians do not exist". She thus highlights the existence of a psychological repression in public awareness, in which homosexual women have been shut up. A succession of voices and stories, dealing with GLBT parenting and relationship with their own parents, discrimination and affection. The film includes some brief sketches by Le brugole (The Allen Keys), the female cabaret duo who have performed on the TV comedy show "Zelig Off". A successful example of a low-budget production, financed by crowdfunding.