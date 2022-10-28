Not Available

Le loup de la côte Ouest

  • Crime
  • Drama

Madragoa Films

James Faulkner plays Lew Millar, a renowned private eye who is hired by a gangster to be his bodyguard. When Millar arrives at the criminal's French hideaway, the gangster is already dead. Among the people Millar investigates are the gangster's brother, the man's sister-in-law, and their teenage daughter. A judge may also offer insight into the case, as well as Millar's own past.

Anna MouglalisMai
James FaulknerLew Millar
Gérard WatkinsHarry
Valérie DrévilleMadame Nemo
Lizzie BrocheréJean
Louis-Do de LencquesaingLe commissaire Vianet

