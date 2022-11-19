Le loup des Malveneur

Not Available

There's a curse on the Malveneur family. There's a black legend which tells that one of their ancestors sold his soul to the devil and he was cursed: man by day, wolf by night.T hese doomed aristocrats were hunters,hence their name (Malveneur = evil venerer). The last of the Malveneur is a scientist who carries out strange experiments on ...nobody knows exactly what the does in the subterranean.The wife has a heart condition, her sister-in-law is a masculine authoritarian lady. And nights in the old castle are not exactly peaceful.