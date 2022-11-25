Le Maitre de la Mort

Not Available

In the 1940s, Muggles clashed in a violent world war, but in the world of wizards a much greater threat, hidden in the shadows since its birth, is about to sow fear and death. From the London shallows to the Ministry of Magic, no one knows the name of the evil that rages in the shadows. Elyana Ogden, recently certified auror, is entrusted with an investigation into strange series of murders. She does not suspect that her path will lead her to meet the most dangerous dark lord of all time.