The greatest endurance race in the world is the ultimate mix of high-speed action, drama and skill and the 1982 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours Race was no exception. More than 50 thoroughbred racecars, including more than 30 in the new Group C category, set off for almost 3,000 miles of fascinating competition at the Circuit de la Sarthe, with speeds along the infamous Mulsanne straight topping 230mph.