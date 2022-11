Not Available

The greatest endurance race in the world is the ultimate mix of high-speed action, drama and skill and the 1985 running of the Le Mans 24 hours race was no exception. The Rothmans Porsches were back after missing the '84 race, but the trio of works 962Cs would not only be racing each other for victory. The Jaguar XJR-5s, factory Lancias and a strong field of privately-entered Porches would be chasing hard for the win.