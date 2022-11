Not Available

The greatest endurance race in the world is the ultimate mix of high-speed action, drama and skill and the 1988 running of the Le Mans 24 hours race was no exception. Jaguar lined up five of the awesome Tom Walkinshaw-prepared XJR-9s in the determined hope of taking the British marque's first Le Mans victory in more than 30 years. However, the V12 Jags would have to overcome the trio of works Porsche 962Cs, as well as a huge number of privately-entered machines.