Le Mans 2008 Review

The Official Review of the 2008 Le Mans 24 Hours race is an essential and comprehensive look back at one of the greatest endurance events ever seen. The Peugeot 908 HDi outpaced the mighty Audi R10 TDi throughout, but inclement weather and reliability woes would see Audi come through to claim yet another historic victory. The win brought joy for the tens of thousands of British fans who travelled to the Circuit de la Sarthe - Alan McNish was a member of the three-strong driver line-up which guided the car to victory. The 2008 event also saw another piece of history created as the incredible Tom Kristensen romped to a record-breaking eighth Le Mans victory. It was drama all the way, and the incredible action footage, including plenty from in-car, captured in this review puts you right at the heart of the fast and furious racing. Interviews, behind the scenes features and much more make this the ultimate record of the event Autosport magazine called "Race of the Decade".