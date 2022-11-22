Le Mans 2009 Review

Not Available

The 77th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours Race promised one of the most fascinating and fiercely contested competitions of recent years and, once again, the world s greatest endurance race delivered. The Official Review features dramatic and action-filled footage from all four classes, bringing you explosive highlights from more than 3,200 miles of racing. There s also behind-the-scenes access, interviews with the stars, special features and much more to bring you comprehensive coverage of the 2009 Le Mans. Peugeot was determined to claim victory and finally break Audi s five year domination of the race. Once again it would be a battle of the diesels as Peugeot s tried and tested 908 HDi FAP took on the all-new R15 TDi, Audi s latest challenger. The French marque s outright pace put it at the front of the field, while reliability issues dented to hopes of 2009 victors Allan McNish, Rinaldo Capello and Tom Kristensen.