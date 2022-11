Not Available

The 78th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours Race saw Audi determined to take revenge on arch-rivals Peugeot, but its fleet of R15-plus TDIs faced a monumental struggle to overcome the race-winning performance of the 908 HDi. The raw pace of the Peugeots in practice and qualifying showed just what a task Audi faced, but when the clock hit 3pm on Saturday, June 12, the tables turned.