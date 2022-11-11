Le Mans 2016 Review

Not Available

“Finally eighteen” With their eighteenth overall win at the 24 hours of Le Mans Porsche can be said to have come of age in 2016. However, if wisdom comes to those who face extreme adversity surely Toyota must be wise well beyond their years. With just three minutes left in the race after 24 hours of racing the new Toyota TS050 hybrid looked set for a sensational debut win – until fate stepped in. The official twitter account summed up the feeling with just one word: “Heartbroken”. Ford managed the feat of a debut victory with their new GT in the LMGTE Pro class, fifty years after the first win of the famous GT40. With weather playing a role, once more, and a fiercely competitive field of evenly matched machines and drivers, the stage was set for a dramatic race and the reality didn’t disappoint.