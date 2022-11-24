Not Available

Le manteau

    A director accepted to inquire about a mysterious coat stolen in Peru during the XVIth century. Who wove this coat? Why do those that touch it disappear? With the help of an archeologist, he retraces the itinerary of the mysterious garment: ripped off a mummy by a conquistador, brought back to Barcelona and confiscated by the clergy, taken by the French when Napoleon's troops ransacked the city, hidden on a French farm, the coat finally arrived in Berlin in 1945 in the suitcase of a fleeing SS officer...

