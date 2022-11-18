Le Minimaliste – An Himalayan Adventure

Not Available

The French adventurer Eliott Schonfeld crosses the Himalayas from west to east. Off the beaten track, his way leads him first through the wide valleys of Ladakh and over barren passes and glaciers to Nepal. There is always some seven-thousander in sight, but people and villages are the exception. Eliott's only companion on this lonely hike is his horse Robert. While the snowy and icy passages become a real challenge for the four-legged friend, Eliott feels in the bitterly cold nights on his own body that he may have saved too much on his equipment. Nevertheless, the minimalist adventurer explores his limits along the way and does without the last comforts of civilization: tent, sleeping bag and lighter. How little is just enough?