Join new characters Pellie the musical woodpecker and Coco the dancing cockatoo, and share the magic of rhythm with your little one. World Of Rhythm explores rhythm in music, rhythm in nature, and rhythm as a form of expression, and is a fun way to encourage your little one to express their own unique beat through singing, dancing, clapping, and playing. Your little one will want to keep a beat, snap his fingers, and march his feet!