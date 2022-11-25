Le monsieur qui a mangé du taureau

Not Available

At a dinner party, a hostess serves her guests a dish made using meat from a bull. While most of them enjoy the meal, one man has a strange reaction: Taking a set of horns off the wall, he attaches them to his head and sets off on a rampage. After destroying the house and terrifying his hostess, her guests, maid, and neighbours, he takes to the streets. The police sends a telegraph to Spain asking for help, and in response a parade of matadors arrive in Paris, ready to slay the crazy beast-man. However, soon after the man-bull fight begins, the errant guest comes to his senses and is taken into custody by waiting policemen.