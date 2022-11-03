Le Mozart Noir: Reviving A Legend

Not Available

(LE MOZART NOIR resurrects the lost genius of Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a black composer famous in 18th century France. The son of a slave, Saint-Georges overcame adversities of class, race and prejudice to become a musical star who would inspire Mozart. Tragically, his music and legacy were lost to history. Canada’s internationally acclaimed Tafelmusik Orchestra champions Saint-Georges’ long-silenced music. Broadcast on the CBC, BBC, TV5 and ARTV among others. Worldwide distribution by Media Headquarters. Home video and Juno-nominated soundtrack album distributed worldwide by CBC Records.